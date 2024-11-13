Drug-peddler Held
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The district police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered narcotics from him, here on Wednesday.
According to police, Civil Lines police detained Shamas and recovered 1.385-kg hashish from him. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.
