Drug Peddler Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics,here on Tuesday.
According to police,SHO Muradpur along with police team in a crackdown against drug peddlers,detained a drug peddler namely as Sanab Gul with 5.640 kg hashish.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.
