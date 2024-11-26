Drug peddler held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics,here on Tuesday.

According to police,SHO Muradpur along with police team in a crackdown against drug peddlers,detained a drug peddler namely as Sanab Gul with 5.640 kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.