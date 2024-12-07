Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Drug peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) District police arrested a drug peddler with narcotics and liquor.

According to police, the SHO Saddar Sialkot police station along with a team arrested Matloob Jatt with 2.510 kg hashish and two bottles of liquor. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

