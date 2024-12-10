Drug Peddler Held
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Sadr police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics.
In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the police nabbed Ejaz Ahmed and recovered
2.540 kg hashish from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
