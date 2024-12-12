Drug Peddler Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Kotli police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.420 kg hashish from his possession.
The team conducted a raid and arrested a drug peddler, Muhammed Siddique.
Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.
