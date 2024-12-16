Drug peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) District police arrested a drug peddler with narcotics,here on Monday.

According to police spokesperson,Station House Officer (SHO) Hajipura along with the police team detained a drug peddler namely as M.Azan Aqib with 2052 gram hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.