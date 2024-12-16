Drug Peddler Held
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) District police arrested a drug peddler with narcotics,here on Monday.
According to police spokesperson,Station House Officer (SHO) Hajipura along with the police team detained a drug peddler namely as M.Azan Aqib with 2052 gram hashish.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler held1 minute ago
-
Christmas to bring festive cheer amidst Winter in Islamabad1 minute ago
-
Cop on polio duty martyred1 minute ago
-
Man kills wife1 minute ago
-
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today24 minutes ago
-
Darya Khan police foil bid to smuggle non-custom cigarettes31 minutes ago
-
Tarar attends funeral of PML-N leader Siddiqul Farooq31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to APS martyrs on 10th anniversary41 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to ensure children vaccinated against polio41 minutes ago
-
KP CM pays tribute to APS martyrs; praises resilience of bereaved families41 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi sisits Saudi Anti-Narcotics HQ, discusses bilateral cooperation41 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrested 631 suspects in last week41 minutes ago