Drug Peddler Held

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 06:53 PM

Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the Muradpur police

arrested drug peddler- Amir Ali and recovered 1.44 kg

hashish from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

