Drug Peddler Held
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 06:53 PM
Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered
narcotics from his possession.
In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the Muradpur police
arrested drug peddler- Amir Ali and recovered 1.44 kg
hashish from him.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance trade ties between both countries
GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone
Drug peddler convicted
Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish President in illustrious ceremony
MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations
Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successful anti-terror operations
Drug peddler held
Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area included in IUCN Green List
Zayed Sustainability Prize supports expansion of innovations benefiting humanity
Khalifa University to showcase 8 sustainable research innovations at World Futur ..
Punjab governor has no work, so he keeps creating distractions: Azma
Ajman Ruler attends graduation of Ajman University first cohort of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler convicted1 minute ago
-
MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations1 minute ago
-
Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successful anti-terror operations1 minute ago
-
Drug peddler held1 minute ago
-
Punjab governor has no work, so he keeps creating distractions: Azma1 hour ago
-
Two former military secretaries summoned to testify in Toshakhana II case1 hour ago
-
Senate panel investigates delays in border market operations, Pak-Iran trade issues5 minutes ago
-
KP Governor hosts ceremony to Int'l award recipient Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali3 hours ago
-
Jangalkhel police arrested 2 armed suspects3 hours ago
-
Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR3 hours ago
-
Drug trafficker gets 10-year jail3 hours ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq meets Ambassador of Turkiye3 hours ago