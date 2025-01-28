Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Drug peddler held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Police on Tuesday netted a drug peddler with narcotics and a professional beggar.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, the Bhagtanwala police arrested accused Khalid and recovered 50 grams of crystal meth (ice) from his possession.

The police also apprehended a professional beggar, Rehmat Deen. Separate cases were registered against the accused.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Asad Ejaz Malhi stated that the police was committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens' lives and property.

