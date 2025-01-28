Drug Peddler Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Police on Tuesday netted a drug peddler with narcotics and a professional beggar.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office, the Bhagtanwala police arrested accused Khalid and recovered 50 grams of crystal meth (ice) from his possession.
The police also apprehended a professional beggar, Rehmat Deen. Separate cases were registered against the accused.
District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Asad Ejaz Malhi stated that the police was committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens' lives and property.
Recent Stories
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape2 minutes ago
-
3 outlaws arrested during search operation in DIKhan6 minutes ago
-
CAYA 2025: 20 climate champions, youth leaders honored for exceptional contributions6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police crack blind murder case; suspect apprehended6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held6 minutes ago
-
Romina highlights impact of youth in driving climate change solutions16 minutes ago
-
Shahdara Complex conservation accelerates16 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Miraj celebrated with religious fervor across nation16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects Clean Punjab program activities16 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi16 minutes ago
-
Ayaz for enhancing trade, economic ties with Japan16 minutes ago
-
Progress of programs under PHCIP reviewed16 minutes ago