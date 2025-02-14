Drug Peddler Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) District police on Friday arrested a drug peddler with narcotics.
According to a police spokesperson,the accused identified as Tariq Mahmood r/o Mohalla new furniture market.
Police seized 1060 grams of heroin from their possession.
A case has been registered while further investigations was underway.
Recent Stories
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations
Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025
NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler held6 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address public grievances6 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to resolve masses’ issues promptly: DC6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns terrorist attack in Shahrag area, orders investigation16 minutes ago
-
AGPR updates federal employees’ records on SAP system: Saad Waseem16 minutes ago
-
President Erdogan gifts Turkish electric vehicles Togg to PM, President16 minutes ago
-
No proposal for Architecture-Only University under consideration: Farah Naz Akbar16 minutes ago
-
Cambridge Education System to be introduced in FDE Colleges: Farah Naz Akbar16 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemns Shahrag explosion, pledges tough action against perpetrators36 minutes ago
-
Eight pilferers nabbed46 minutes ago
-
Boy murdered over minor issue46 minutes ago
-
Private schools directed to register by Feb 2846 minutes ago