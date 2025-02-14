Drug peddler held

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) District police on Friday arrested a drug peddler with narcotics.

According to a police spokesperson,the accused identified as Tariq Mahmood r/o Mohalla new furniture market.

Police seized 1060 grams of heroin from their possession.

A case has been registered while further investigations was underway.