Drug Peddler Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Drug peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, Headmarala police police conducted a raid

and arrested Muhammed Sajjad with 5.200kg hashish.

A case has been registered against the accused.

