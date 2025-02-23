Drug Peddler Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.
In a crackdown against drug peddlers, Headmarala police police conducted a raid
and arrested Muhammed Sajjad with 5.200kg hashish.
A case has been registered against the accused.
