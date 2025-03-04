Drug peddler held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) District police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

According to a spokesperson,police team on a tip off conducted raid at Pul-14 Adda Ghagh and arrested the drug pusher namely as Tariq Bhatti,besides recovering 5.5kg of hashish from him.

Further investigation was underway.