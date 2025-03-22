Drug Peddler Held
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers arrested a drug peddler with narcotics.
According to a police spokesperson,team raided at various localities and detained a drug peddler Muhammad Sikandar with 1060 gram heroin.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.
