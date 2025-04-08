Drug peddler held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) District police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 10 kilograms hashish from his possession.

According to a spokesperson,police team during an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers arrested the suspect identified as Kaleem Sukhani.

Police recovered 10kg hashish from his possession.

A case was registered against the accused.