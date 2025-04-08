Drug Peddler Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) District police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 10 kilograms hashish from his possession.
According to a spokesperson,police team during an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers arrested the suspect identified as Kaleem Sukhani.
Police recovered 10kg hashish from his possession.
A case was registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora
FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers
PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points
Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 2025
United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting
China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March
UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener
UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi
Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3
UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts
Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renowned classical singer Asad Amanat Ali Khan remembered3 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held3 minutes ago
-
IFA cracks down on unsafe food: 1,400 outlets inspected, fines top Rs 2 mln in one month3 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive to begin on Apr 213 minutes ago
-
Four criminals held33 minutes ago
-
Canals to remain be closed due to water scarcity from Apr 9 to 1733 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's resource corridor primed to reshape global supply chains, attract investment: Dar43 minutes ago
-
IIOJK; Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir condemns mysterious mishap in seminary53 minutes ago
-
Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from Mar 9 to 1753 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down over old enmity53 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete cotton thinning within 30 days:FAC1 hour ago
-
B.A Nasir posted as IG Motorway12 hours ago