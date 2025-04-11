Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Drug peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) District police on Friday arrested a drug peddler with narcotics.

According to police,SHO Daska city police station along with the police team in a crackdown against drug peddlers detained a drug peddler namely as Nadir Hussain with 1.360kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

