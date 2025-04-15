Drug Peddler Held
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 10:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Saddar Bhalwal police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 340 litres of liquor from his possession.
The raiding team unearthed working distillery and arrested the drug supplier Nasar,besides recovering 340 litres of liqour.
Police launched investigation after registering a case.
