Drug Peddler Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Jalla Arain police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 10 kg of hashish from his possession.
According to the police spokesperson,teams during an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers,apprehended the suspect identified as Shoukat and recovered 10kg of hashish from his possession.
A case was registered against the accused and interrogation launched.
