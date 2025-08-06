Drug peddler held, 1kg heroin recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) City police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered

over one kilograms of heroin.

According to a police spokesperson, officials, on a tip off, raided and apprehended

Iqbal Mewati from Dokota area during an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers

and recovered 1120 grams heroin.

A case was registered against the accused and interrogation launched.