Drug Peddler Held, 1kg Heroin Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) City police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered

over one kilograms of heroin.

According to a police spokesperson, officials, on a tip off, raided and apprehended

Iqbal Mewati from Dokota area during an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers

and recovered 1120 grams heroin.

A case was registered against the accused and interrogation launched.

