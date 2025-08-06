Drug Peddler Held, 1kg Heroin Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) City police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered
over one kilograms of heroin.
According to a police spokesperson, officials, on a tip off, raided and apprehended
Iqbal Mewati from Dokota area during an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers
and recovered 1120 grams heroin.
A case was registered against the accused and interrogation launched.
