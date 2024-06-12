Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held, 23-kg Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Gulberg police arrested a drug peddler with 23-kg hashish

here on Wednesday.

According to police, a police team conducted a raid in the house in Chak No 279-RB

Nadir Khan Wali and arrested the drug peddler, Shafaqat, with narcotics.

The other members of the gang have also been apprehended and drugs

over 50 kg have so far been seized from their possession.

The accused was involved in selling contraband to students of educational institutes

and hostels.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is under way.

