Drug Peddler Held, 2900 Grams Of Hashish Seized

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:32 PM

Drug peddler held, 2900 grams of hashish seized

Khanewal police have arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered 2900 gram hashish from his possession, at Chak No 168/10R

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Khanewal police have arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered 2900 gram hashish from his possession, at Chak No 168/10R.

According to police, working on tip off, City Police raided at Chak No 168/10R and arrested an alleged drug peddler namely Sajid and also recovered 2900 grams of hashish from his possession.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, appreciated performance of SHO Malik Adnan Khursheed and stated that nobody would be allowed to play havoc with lives of youngsters.

The action against drug peddlers would continue and such elements would be dealt with iron hands.

More Stories From Pakistan

