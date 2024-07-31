Drug-peddler Held, 3kg Ice Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Police have arrested a drug-trafficker red-handed with ice from Sargodha road, here on Wednesday.
On a tip-off, a police team stopped a rickshaw at a picket near Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Sargodha Road and arrested the accused Noor Majeed.
The police during the search recovered 3kg of ice from a three-wheeler.
According to police, the accused has links with a drug pusher Ghaffar of Quetta.
Police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.
