Drug peddler held, 46 kg charas seized

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Police arrested a drug peddler and seized 46 kilogram of charas from his possession, here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, working on tip-off, a police team led by SHO Saad Bin Saeed raided and managed to arrest an alleged drug peddler at Khokharabad chowk.

The alleged outlaw is identified as Khawar Abbas son of Abdur Rehman, resident of Haveeli Koranga. The police registered the case and started investigation.