UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Held, 46 Kg Charas Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Drug peddler held, 46 kg charas seized

Police arrested a drug peddler and seized 46 kilogram of charas from his possession, here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Police arrested a drug peddler and seized 46 kilogram of charas from his possession, here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, working on tip-off, a police team led by SHO Saad Bin Saeed raided and managed to arrest an alleged drug peddler at Khokharabad chowk.

The alleged outlaw is identified as Khawar Abbas son of Abdur Rehman, resident of Haveeli Koranga. The police registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Abdur Rehman From

Recent Stories

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology issue ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology issues its first annual report for ..

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises ‘MoF Innovates 202 ..

Ministry of Finance organises ‘MoF Innovates 2022: Journey into Future of Fina ..

14 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation of UK-UAE A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation of UK-UAE All-Party Parliamentary Group

29 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports record high of 90,443 new COVID-19 ..

S.Korea reports record high of 90,443 new COVID-19 cases

50 seconds ago
 Mother Languages Literature Festival: 10 prominent ..

Mother Languages Literature Festival: 10 prominent legends to be awarded

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>