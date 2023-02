(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Tank police arrested an alleged drug dealer and recovered 6 kg hashish from his possession, on Friday.

Asghar Wazir, SHO of Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station, during the checking on the Gara Matto to Chidhar link road near Gomalzam canal arrested the accused Rahmatullah son of Muhammad Din resident of District Zhob.