Drug peddler held as Police seizes 1 kg hashish

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 1050 grams of hashish from his possession here on Sunday.

According to spokesman of Hyderabad Police, SHO Hussainabad during routine patrolling near Nango Shah graveyard arrested an accused Majeed s/o Hashim Solangi and recovered 1050 grams of hashish from his possession.

A case under section 9-C of Narcotics Act has been registered against the accused.