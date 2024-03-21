Drug Peddler Held, Contraband Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of opium
and hashish here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the ANF, in an operation near tehsil Tandlianwala, arrested a
drug pusher, Ghulam Abbas, and recovered 8.4-kg of opium and 18-kg of hashish.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress
Man crushed to death, wife injured
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hustle, bustle witnessing in markets during holy Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter gang busted2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police releases patriotic song in commemoration of Pakistan Day2 minutes ago
-
Agents involved in making fake ID card arrested: FIA Official12 minutes ago
-
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: Atta16 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat20 minutes ago
-
Dropscene: accidental death comes out murder22 minutes ago
-
Fruits & vegetables price hike continue22 minutes ago
-
Dar arrives Brussels to attend first Nuclear Energy Summit32 minutes ago
-
Train crushed a man to death32 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Bahawalpur52 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police imposes challans over rules violation52 minutes ago