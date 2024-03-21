Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Drug peddler held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of opium

and hashish here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the ANF, in an operation near tehsil Tandlianwala, arrested a

drug pusher, Ghulam Abbas, and recovered 8.4-kg of opium and 18-kg of hashish.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

16 minutes ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

20 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

13 hours ago
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

13 hours ago
 Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San R ..

Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win

13 hours ago
 ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by- ..

ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes

13 hours ago
 PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ah ..

PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago
 MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss developme ..

MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress

13 hours ago
 Man crushed to death, wife injured

Man crushed to death, wife injured

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan