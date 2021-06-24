Drug peddler held, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered over one kilogramme drugs from his possession.

According to police spokesman, SHO Pak Gate police station Irum Hanif along with her team raided and arrested drug peddler namely Imtiaz Ahmad s/o Intezar Hussnain from Sabeel chowk.

The police have also recovered 1380 grams hashish from his possession.

Case has been registered against the accused.