Drug peddler held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Mumtazabad police have raided and arrested a drug peddler and recovered over 1.5 kilograms of hashish from his possession here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the police, SHO Mumtazabad Ali Raza along with his team have raided and arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.5 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

The case has been registered against the accused and legal action launched.