Drug peddler held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Mumtazabad police have raided and arrested a drug peddler and recovered over one kilograms of hashish from his possession here on Friday.

According to the spokesperson for the police, SHO Mumtazabad police station Ali Raza along with his team have raided and arrested a drug peddler named Mujahid Hussain and recovered over one kilogram of hashish. The case has been registered against the accused and legal action launched.