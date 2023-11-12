Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held, Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Drug peddler held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Mumtazabad police have raided and arrested a drug peddler and recovered over one kilograms of hashish from his possession here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the police, SHO Mumtazabad police station Muhammad Ali Raza along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler named Irfanullah Maqbool s/o Taqat Ali near from Bahawalpur bypass and recovered over one kilogramme of hashish from his possession.

The case has been registered against the accused and legal action launched.

