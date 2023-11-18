Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held, Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Mumtazabad police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 800 litres wine from his possession in a raid here Saturday.

According to police spokesperson, SHO Mumtazabad police station Muhammad Ali Raza along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler named Ayaz Haider s/o Ghulam Asghar near Nazimabad railway line and recovered 600 litres of local wine and 200 bottles of imported wine from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused and legal action was launched.

APP/sak

1215 hrs

