Drug Peddler Held, Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Drug peddler held, drugs recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered one and a half kilograms of hashish from his possession.

According to spokesperson for police, SHO Sadar police Iftikhar Ali Malkani along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler named Sajjad Hussain alias Gama.

A case has been registered against the accused and further action launched.

