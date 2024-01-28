Drug peddler held, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered one and a half kilograms of hashish from his possession.

According to spokesperson for police, SHO Sadar police Iftikhar Ali Malkani along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler named Sajjad Hussain alias Gama.

A case has been registered against the accused and further action launched.

