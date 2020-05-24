Drug peddler held, drugs recovered

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

According to details, Incharge police picket Nawan chowk Sub-Inspector Aon Abbas along with a police team stopped a mehran car and recovered five kilograms hashish from it and arrested drug peddler namely Mahtab Ahmed S/o Raqeem resident of 57/10-R.

Police have also registered the case against the accused under section 9C while more revelations were expected during interrogations.

The DPO hailed the efforts of the police team.

APP /qbs-sak