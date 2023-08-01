Drug peddler held during snap checking

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A drug peddler along with a huge quantity of drugs was arrested by Mochko police station during snap checking on Tuesday.

According to police, accused Syed Ahsanullah was arrested after recovery of 6.

89kg fine quality hashish from his possession.

The accused was held from Hub River Road during snap checking under the supervision of station house officer Mochko police station.

A case had been registered and further investigations were initiated.