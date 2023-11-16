Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held; Four Kg Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Drug peddler held; four kg hashish recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Agha Mirjani Shah police station on Thursday arrested a peddler involved in supplying drugs to various parts of the city and recovered four kg of hashish.

The arrested accused Abdul Jabbar, resident of Khyber district was affiliated with an organized group of drug dealers, said the police adding that the group had been supplying drugs in suburbs and the inner city of Peshawar through passenger vehicles.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station Drugs Vehicles

Recent Stories

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa opts to bat first against Aus ..

1 hour ago
 Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's ..

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's T20I Role

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

16 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

16 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

16 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

16 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan