Drug peddler held; four kg hashish recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Agha Mirjani Shah police station on Thursday arrested a peddler involved in supplying drugs to various parts of the city and recovered four kg of hashish.

The arrested accused Abdul Jabbar, resident of Khyber district was affiliated with an organized group of drug dealers, said the police adding that the group had been supplying drugs in suburbs and the inner city of Peshawar through passenger vehicles.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.