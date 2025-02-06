Open Menu

Drug-peddler Held, Hash Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Drug-peddler held, hash recovered

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested a drug-peddler and recovered over 10 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

DSP Kahror Pacca Riaz Ahmad Fiaz said that Sadar police raided and arrested a drug dealer named Zafar Khoja near Pul Jaal Wali.

The police apprehended the suspect red-handed and recovered 10.580 kilograms hashish and Rs 4000 stake money from him. A case was registered against the accused and legal action launched.

