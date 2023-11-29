Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held, Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Drug peddler held, hashish recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Kutab Pur police have raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over four kilogrammes hashish from his possession here Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO of Kutab Pur police station Faizan Ali Raza along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler namely Asghar Odd from Qutub Pur area.

Case has been registered against the arrested accused and legal action was also being launched.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

51 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

56 minutes ago

59 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

3 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

3 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

14 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

14 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan