Drug Peddler Held, Hashish Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Kutab Pur police have raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over four kilogrammes hashish from his possession here Wednesday.
According to a police spokesperson, SHO of Kutab Pur police station Faizan Ali Raza along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler namely Asghar Odd from Qutub Pur area.
Case has been registered against the arrested accused and legal action was also being launched.