Drug peddler held, hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Kutab Pur police have raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over four kilogrammes hashish from his possession here Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO of Kutab Pur police station Faizan Ali Raza along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler namely Asghar Odd from Qutub Pur area.

Case has been registered against the arrested accused and legal action was also being launched.