Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held, Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Drug peddler held, hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Dera police, during the crackdown against narcotics on Friday, arrested the drug peddler and recovered hashish in the jurisdiction of Kirri Khasor Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Kirri Khasor Police Station Saleem Abbas and the police team during the operation arrested the drug peddler, namely Abdul Lateef, the son of Malik Jumma, a resident of Zamirabad, and recovered 1080 grams of hashish from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the drug peddler and started a further probe.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

1 hour ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

10 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

10 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

10 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

10 hours ago
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

10 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

10 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

10 hours ago
 PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

10 hours ago
 PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Exp ..

PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024

10 hours ago
 Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkha ..

Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan