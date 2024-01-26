Drug Peddler Held, Hashish Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Dera police, during the crackdown against narcotics on Friday, arrested the drug peddler and recovered hashish in the jurisdiction of Kirri Khasor Police Station.
According to the police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Kirri Khasor Police Station Saleem Abbas and the police team during the operation arrested the drug peddler, namely Abdul Lateef, the son of Malik Jumma, a resident of Zamirabad, and recovered 1080 grams of hashish from his possession.
Police have registered a case against the drug peddler and started a further probe.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qawwali evening at Pakistan's France embassy mesmerises audience1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's non-resident envoy presents credentials to Panamanian president1 hour ago
-
Political parties enjoying level playing field, voters free to elect representatives: PM10 hours ago
-
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Program10 hours ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights10 hours ago
-
Youth encouraged to come out and Vote on February 0810 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)10 hours ago
-
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension10 hours ago
-
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 202410 hours ago
-
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas10 hours ago
-
Three suspects arrested by Attock police10 hours ago
-
German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS10 hours ago