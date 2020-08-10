Drug peddler held, hashish seized

The police arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The police arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession on Monday.

The police said policemen raided Bhatti chowk and arrested an accused, Ali Hassan ,and recovered 3.600Kg hashish.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigations.