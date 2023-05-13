Drug peddler held, huge quantity of hashish recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Vehari police claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and seized 8 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

According to Fateha Shah police sources, a drug dealer namely Saleem Khan was on his way to Fateha Shah and some other areas in tehsil Burewala.

When a police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Ahmed Kamran searched his vehicle, they seized eight kilograms of hashish worth millions of rupees from his possession.