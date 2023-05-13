Drug Peddler Held, Huge Quantity Of Hashish Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Vehari police claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and seized 8 kilograms of hashish from his possession.
According to Fateha Shah police sources, a drug dealer namely Saleem Khan was on his way to Fateha Shah and some other areas in tehsil Burewala.
When a police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Ahmed Kamran searched his vehicle, they seized eight kilograms of hashish worth millions of rupees from his possession.