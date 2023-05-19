UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Held, Huge Quantity Of Narcotic Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Drug peddler held, huge quantity of narcotic seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in a joint intelligence-based operation, arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession near Dawood Chorangi area, here on Friday.

According to a news release on Friday, the arrested namely Abdul Rehman confessed his involvement in supplying drugs in different areas of the megalopolis during preliminary investigations.

Upon his indication, the forces conducted a raid in Sherpao Colony and recovered 228kg hashish, 1kg heroin, a 30-bore pistol with ammunition. The approximate value of the seized drugs was Rs. 15 million. Raids were being conducted to nab his other accomplices.

The arrested along with recovered drugs and weapons had been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers National Accountability Bureau Drugs From Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

14 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

18 minutes ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

37 minutes ago
 Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision ..

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision of healthcare services

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.