Drug Peddler Held In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 03:46 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.
On a tip-off, Phularwan police raided at Boharwala and arrested Ahmed Sher and recovered 2.100 Kg Hashish from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.