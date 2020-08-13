Drug peddler held in Sargodha

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

On a tip-off, Phularwan police raided at Boharwala and arrested Ahmed Sher and recovered 2.100 Kg Hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.