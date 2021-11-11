UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Held In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:29 PM

Drug peddler held in sargodha

Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish and weapon from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish and weapon from his possession.

On a tip-off, a team of Bhagtanwala police station conducted a raid at Behak Larka and arrested Shahid Imran,besides recovered 1.5 kg hashish and a pistol 30-bore from him.

A case was registered against the accused.

