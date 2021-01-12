Drug peddler held in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Phalora police arrested a drug peddler and recovered large quantity of liquor from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that the team conducted search operation against drug dealers and arrested accused Salman and recovered large quantity of liquor from his possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.

