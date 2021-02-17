Drug peddler held in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

Police said on Wednesday that the team conducted raid and arrested a drug peddler,Muhammad Jamal alias Jamala and recovered 2.2 kg hashish from him.

Police registered case.

