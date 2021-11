(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

During a special checking, Civil Lines police arrested Usman with 1.658 kg hashish.

A case has been registered against the accused.