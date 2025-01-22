Drug Peddler Held In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 06:38 PM
Police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics.
According to the police, SHO Hajipura police station arrested Shahbaz with 5.16-kg hashish.
The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.
Recent Stories
Israeli forces detain 25 Palestinians from West Bank
WWB to launch skill development courses for youth
Three dacoits arrested, 12 motorcycles recovered
Austria joins SouthH2 Corridor project
Youth killed over minor dispute
5 gamblers arrested during raid in DIK
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan annou ..
Eight dead, 1317 injured in 1,250 accidents in Punjab
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir calls f ..
AJK President lauds Turkiye unwavering support to Kashmir cause
Sports gala, cultural day celebrations at UET
Drug peddler held in Sialkot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WWB to launch skill development courses for youth2 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits arrested, 12 motorcycles recovered2 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over minor dispute2 minutes ago
-
5 gamblers arrested during raid in DIK2 minutes ago
-
Eight dead, 1317 injured in 1,250 accidents in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir calls for SOPs to combat de ..6 minutes ago
-
Sports gala, cultural day celebrations at UET6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held in Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
Three arrested with fireworks products in large quantity2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt submits acid control bill in ..2 minutes ago
-
Mass mobilization vital to save innocent people from exploitation by human traffickers: Experts2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachments operation intensified2 minutes ago