Drug Peddler Held In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 06:38 PM

Police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics.

According to the police, SHO Hajipura police station arrested Shahbaz with 5.16-kg hashish.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.

