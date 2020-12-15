UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Held In Silkot

Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

The Haji Pura police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.67 kg chars from his possession

Police said here on Tuesday that the team conducted search operation and arrested drug dealer Naeem.

The team recovered 1.670kg chars from his possession and sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

