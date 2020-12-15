Drug peddler held in silkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Haji Pura police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.67 kg chars from his possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that the team conducted search operation and arrested drug dealer Naeem.

The team recovered 1.670kg chars from his possession and sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

