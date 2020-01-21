UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Held In Swat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:34 PM

Drug peddler held in Swat

Police in its drive against drug peddlers on Tuesday seized 1200 grams Hashish and arrested one drug peddler

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Police in its drive against drug peddlers on Tuesday seized 1200 grams Hashish and arrested one drug peddler.

According to details, the action was taken on tip off that drug dealer has concealed drug in his house and involved in other anti-social activities.

District Police Officer, Sohail Khalid in a statement said that operation against narcotics smuggling and criminals would continue indiscriminately to purge society of crimes and give healthy environment to our future generation.

The arrested drug dealer was handed over to investigation wing for further investigation after registration of case under narcotics laws.

