Drug Peddler Held, Narcotics Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The police on Tuesday, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested a
drug peddler with narcotics.
According to police, Haji Pura police station arrested Naveed Sajad
with 3.6-kg hashish.
The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a
case.
