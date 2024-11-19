Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held, Narcotics Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Drug peddler held, narcotics recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The police on Tuesday, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested a

drug peddler with narcotics.

According to police, Haji Pura police station arrested Naveed Sajad

with 3.6-kg hashish.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a

case.

Related Topics

Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

1 hour ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

2 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

3 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

4 hours ago
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

7 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

16 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

16 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan