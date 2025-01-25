Open Menu

Drug-peddler Held, Over 10kg Drugs Recovered

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Drug-peddler held, over 10kg drugs recovered

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The police arrested a notorious drug-peddler here on Saturday and recovered over 10 kilograms of hashish from him.

According to spokesperson for police, Galewal police raided and arrested Ayaz Rind. A case was registered against the accused. District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz, hailed the SHO Galewal Zafar Iqbal and his team and reiterated that the crackdown on drug-peddlers would continue.

