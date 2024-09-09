Drug peddler held, over 10kg hashish recovered

Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over 10 kilograms hashish from his possession, here on Monday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over 10 kilograms hashish from his possession, here on Monday.

SDPO Kahror Pacca Rizwan Khan while holding a press conference along with SHO Dhanot Rao Safdar Mansoor said that police on a tip-off raided and arrested drug peddler named Ismail alias Kala and recovered 10 kg and 680 grammes hashish from his possession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz appreciated the police team and announced commendatory certificates and cash rewards. He directed the police officials to expedite raids against drug peddlers and arrest them.

